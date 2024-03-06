‘Introduce policies for women empowerment like Delhi CM’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi should introduce policies for women empowerment like Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP said on Tuesday, a day after the Delhi government announced a monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000 for women aged above 18.



The honorarium will be provided under the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’, which was announced by Finance Minister Atishi during her maiden budget speech in the Delhi Assembly on Monday.

Later, Kejriwal called it the “world’s biggest programme” for women empowerment.

“I would like to request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring new policies for women empowerment like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,” AAP chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said at a press conference.

She said the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ is a huge step towards women empowerment.

“Amidst inflation, women will worry less about their household expenses and have more confidence with the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana after schemes for free water, electricity and bus travel for them,” Kakkar said.

“This scheme announced in the budget was not included in our manifesto nor did we promise it. Nevertheless, our government is going to provide Rs 1,000 per month to empower women,” she said.

The budget announced by the BJP-led central government did not have any schemes for women empowerment, even though the country’s debt has increased, she added.

Kakkar further said the Delhi government’s budget caters to every section of society, from children to the elderly.

This Budget holds even greater significance because the central government does not provide Delhi with its constitutionally mandated funds, she said. Inspired by the principles of ‘Ram Rajya’, the Delhi government on Monday presented a Rs 76,000-crore Budget.