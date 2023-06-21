Int’l Yoga Day: NDMC to hold events at 8 prominent locations

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council will organise yoga events at eight prominent locations, including Kartavya Path, on International Yoga Day on Wednesday, officials said.

The civic body said all arrangements are in place and the events will start at 5 am.

“The NDMC will celebrate this year’s International Day of Yoga at eight locations in its jurisdiction, including Nehru Park, Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden, Kartavya Path, New Moti Bagh-IAS Residences area, Sanjay Jheel, Singapore Park, and Central Park-Connaught Place,” NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said.

This would be the first time that yoga day will be celebrated at Kartavya Path, which was redeveloped and rechristened last year. At all the locations, yoga demonstration will be done. A recorded message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be broadcast on huge LED screens at all locations, he said.