Int’l Women’s Day honoured at Tihar Jail

NEW DELHI: International Women’s Day was celebrated at Female Jail No. 06, Tihar, on Thursday as prisoners demonstrated their talent in an event to encourage women’s empowerment. The day was observed with cultural events, competitions and motivational presentations.

The programme began with lamp-lighting by Director General (DG Prison) Satish Golcha and was followed by a welcome address given by Amita Suman, Superintendent CJ-06. The welcome song created the context for the proceedings, which in turn were a range of presentations that included cultural dance by the foreign prisoners embodying their identity and a fashion show by staff and inmates. An eye-opening skit was enacted, focusing on the achievements of women in society.

There was also a traditional Gidda dance, representing the strength and spirit of women, and a special Holi dance performance, providing colour to the event.

Inmates participating in poster-making, essay writing and mehndi competitions received gift hampers. The event fostered creativity and empowerment, with guests including Rachna Golcha and Ritu Mudgal from Tis Hazari Court.