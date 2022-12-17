Int'l syndicate of cyber frauds busted

New Delhi: IFSO unit of the Delhi Police busted an international syndicate of cyber frauds that cheated over 20,000 people, the officials informed on Friday. Three accused arrested from New Delhi were identified as Jatin Lamba, Harshad Madaan and Vikas Gupta whereas their counterpart Jayant Bhatia was arrested by Canadian Law Enforcement Agency from Toronto and Kulwinder Singh was arrested by FBI, USA from New Jersey on the same day, IFSO said.



According to DCP IFSO Prashant Gautam, the FBI approached the Delhi Police through the Interpol Wing of CBI with details of cyber criminals who have been operating full-fledged call centres from Delhi and adjoining areas to defraud innocent senior citizens of the US on the pretext of providing them tech support.

As per information shared by the US, there are more than 20,000 victims who have fallen prey to the scheme and caused a revenue loss to the state of more than $10 million between 2012 to 2020. Acting upon the complaints, the IFSO registered a case under the provisions of cheating and conspiracy at Police Station Special Cell and later arrested three people, Gautam said.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that Jatin Lamba with his brother Gagan Lamba was running a company under the name m/s PC Support and Care from B-138, Ganesh Nagar, New Delhi camouflaging as a tech support company and ran call centres to victimise US Citizens. Vikas Gupta was involved in the scam as a calling agent. Harshad Madaan used to mobilise the cheated funds to the account of the M/s PC Support and Care on a commission basis as he had arranged bank accounts in fraudulently created companies WebMaster and Web leaders in the US to collect the amount from the victims in the US and then transfer the same to the account of PC Support and Care in Delhi, DCP IFSO confirmed.