Int’l supplier of stolen phones held, police recovers 42 high-end devices

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police arrested a receiver and international supplier of stolen mobile phones and recovered 42 smartphones from his shop in Karol Bagh, an official

said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Satender Pratap Singh alias Surjeet (47), a resident of Mahroli in Delhi, was allegedly preparing to ship the stolen devices to Nepal when he was apprehended, he said.

“With his arrest, four mobile theft cases were solved in the national capital, and investigations are ongoing to link more cases,” the

officer added.

Surjeet, previously involved in 10 criminal cases, was arrested after a raid at his Karol Bagh shop recovered 42 stolen phones. He allegedly supplied hundreds of

mobiles to Nepal.