Int’l luxury car theft syndicate busted; 8 held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has busted an international syndicate involved in stealing and trafficking high-end luxury vehicles, arresting eight individuals.

According to the police, the gang, masterminded by Amir Pasha operating from Dubai, had been running an elaborate network of auto-lifters, suppliers, and receivers across multiple Indian states.

The operation resulted in the arrest of eight key operatives and the recovery of 15 stolen vehicles along with fake registration plates, counterfeit documents, and duplicate remote keys.

The investigation began with the arrest of Taj Mohammad, a seasoned criminal with over 70 cases against him, on August 18, 2024.

His interrogation led to the unravelling of the syndicate’s operations, with follow-up arrests made across states including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

The latest arrests occurred on February 26, when three suspects were intercepted on the Purvanchal Expressway while transporting stolen vehicles.

The recovered vehicles include popular models like the Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Swift.

These vehicles were mostly stolen from various parts of Delhi and then transported to remote areas across India for resale or dismantling.

The syndicate’s modus operandi involved using advanced key programming tools to hack electronic control modules, disable security systems, and clone keys.GPS tracking devices were neutralised using signal jammers. The stolen vehicles were then moved across state lines and resold through a network of receivers or dismantled for parts in the black market.

The Delhi Police identified Amir Pasha as the gang’s leader. Operating remotely from Dubai, Pasha provided his operatives with equipment and coordinated their activities while ensuring anonymity among them.

Lookout circulars have been issued, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend remaining members and fully dismantle the syndicate.