Int’l kickboxer arrested for orchestrating gun attack

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a 26-year-old international junior-level kickboxing player, who is the mastermind of the recent sensational gun firing incident that occurred at a luxury car showroom in Narayana on September 27.



The accused has been identified as Deepak (26), a resident of Rohtak.

According to the police, on the evening of September 27, around 7:15 pm, three armed men stormed into the high-end car showroom, brandishing pistols. One of the men held a gun to the head of the showroom manager, while the others began firing at the cars and televisions, causing significant damage.

The attackers also snatched mobile phones from the staff and issued a chilling threat, warning that they would return if their demands were not met.

The showroom’s owner was reportedly the target of an extortion demand. After the incident, a case was registered under relevant sections of the law at the Naraina PS.

Recognising the gravity of the crime, the case was handed over to the Crime Branch team. The investigation was led by Inspector Mahipal, under the supervision of Inspector Satendra Mohan and ACP Ramesh Chander Lamba. The team, which included SI Ankit and Gaurav, along with several head constables, began a 24/7 operation using both manual and technical surveillance.

The team reviewed hundreds of CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the crime.

Their efforts bore fruit when they obtained specific information about one of the key individuals involved in the incident. Based on the intelligence gathered, the team laid a trap in a town in Rohtak District, Haryana. Deepak was apprehended after a brief struggle, during which he attempted to escape using martial arts maneuvers. However, the vigilant officers overpowered him and took him into custody.

During sustained interrogation, Deepak confessed to his involvement in the crime. He revealed that he and his associates had demanded extortion money from the owner of the car showroom.

When their extortion demands went unmet, Deepak and his associates planned the attack as a warning. Deepak conducted reconnaissance and organized the operation, involving three accomplices and arranging the weapons. On September 26, they met at a Rohtak hotel to finalise their plan. The following day, his associates opened fire at the showroom, leaving a threatening note. Deepak stayed outside to avoid recognition due to his athletic reputation. After the attack, he fled to Punjab while his accomplices dispersed.

Deepak, a three-time international junior kickboxing champion, previously served in the Indian Army under the sports quota and now runs a kickboxing academy in Rohtak.