Int'l immigration racket busted, mastermind held

New Delhi: Nine months after busting international immigration and fake visa racket, the IGI Airport police finally apprehended the mastermind of this gang involved in cheating people on the pretext of sending them to foreign shores on fake visas, police confirmed on Monday.



With the arrest, cops seized 34 international passports, four fake VISAs along with other incriminating material from the accused's possession. The accused has been identified as 43-year-old Gaurav Gossain, a resident of Tilak Nagar of West Delhi. "Gossain was hiding in Dubai and the US and frequently travelled to India to operate his human trafficking racket. Hence, his Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued so that he could be arrested while entering India," Ravi Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGI Airport said. Earlier, cops arrested four passengers and two agents based in Delhi and Punjab. Meanwhile, the mastermind was absconding. Two cases of cheating were registered against them at the IGI Airport police station, the senior police official further added. Reportedly, in March 2022, four passengers — Sucha Singh, Surjit Singh, Amandeep Singh and Sushil Kumar were apprehended when they boarded Vistara Airlines to travel to Paris. The French VISAs affixed on the passports appeared doubtful and later German Embassy declared all four VISAs as fake. All four passengers were booked under Section of IPC 420/468/471/120B IPC & 12 PP Act and arrested after an investigation.

Police also confirmed that interrogation revealed that Sucha and Surjit Amandeep came in contact with agents Gurvinder Singh Mokha, a resident of Uttam Nagar, Delhi and Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Ropar of Punjab through common friends. The deal was finalized for Rs 36 lakh and all three passengers made an initial payment of Rs 5,00,000 in advance to the alleged agents. The accused further introduced them to their associate and mastermind Gaurav Gossain who operates a human trafficking racket from Delhi sitting in Dubai.

Adding that, he said the fourth passenger Sushil Kumar, a resident of Kurukshetra, Haryana, came in contact with agent Gaurav through his brother, who went to Dubai for tourism purposes and met agent Gaurav Gossain and paid Rs 50,000 in advance. The rest of the deal amount of Rs 12 lakh was to be delivered to Gaurav by the passenger on his arrival in Europe.

"Gaurav was arrested from Rohini on December 8, 2022," DCP further said.