Int’l drug cartel busted, ₹4 cr MDMA seized

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Narcotics Task Force of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested two key members including a Nigerian national and a taxi driver in an international drug cartel, and a massive cache of high-grade MDMA and 6,790 ecstasy tablets worth approximately Rs 4 crore has been seized.

An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police about the drug peddlers.

The accused were identified as Santan Goswami resident of Loni, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Ikechukwu resident of Chattarpur, Delhi.

According to the police, the crackdown is part of Delhi Police’s “Zero Tolerance” policy against drugs and its ongoing efforts under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

The arrested individuals, identified as Santan Goswami, a resident of Ghaziabad, and Ikechukwu, a Nigerian national residing in Chattarpur, were found to be part of a well-organised international narcotics syndicate.

On November 14, acting on a tip-off, a specialised team led by Inspector Jasbir and Inspector Vikas Pannu intercepted Goswami near Kalibari Apartment, Gol Market, Delhi.

A search revealed 33 grams of MDMA, a commercial quantity under the NDPS Act. Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of Ikechukwu, from whom 47 grams of MDMA was recovered.

A search of Ikechukwu’s rented premises uncovered tracking details for four international parcels.

These parcels, linked to a foreign supplier named Frank, were found to contain 6,790 ecstasy tablets weighing 3.037 kilograms.

The investigation revealed that the drugs were sourced from abroad and smuggled into India via courier.

The syndicate’s supply network extended to posh Delhi areas and other states, including Himachal Pradesh and Goa.

The ANTF’s relentless efforts highlight Delhi Police’s unwavering commitment to dismantling drug trafficking networks under its Zero

Tolerance policy.