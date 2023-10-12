Interstate racket of fraudsters busted

: The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit (Special Cell) of the Delhi Police has cracked down on a far-reaching interstate racket of fraudsters, putting an end to their nefarious activities that have left innocent individuals across state lines financially devastated.

The operation resulted in the arrest of two of the key culprits and the seizure of crucial evidence linked to the case, officials informed on Wednesday.

Under the leadership of Sanjeev Kumar, ACP/IFSO, Special Cell, Delhi, a dedicated team of officers including Inspector Satish Kumar, ASI Jeetraj Singh, HC Rajesh, HC Jagjeet, and Woman Ct Nirma carried out the operation that brought down the fraudulent syndicate.

The accused persons have been identified as Sonam (21), a resident of Ashram, Delhi, and Juned Akhtar (28), a resident of Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) IFSO Prashant P Gautam said that the case emerged following a complaint filed at the IFSO, Special Cell, which revealed a compelling tale of online deceit. The complainant reported falling victim to a captivating BigBasket offer advertisement on

Facebook, which ultimately resulted in the unauthorised deduction of Rs 98,000 from their credit card. Subsequently, a case was lodged at PS Special Cell, Delhi, under relevant legal provisions.

The investigative efforts delved deep into the money trail, call detail records, and digital footprints, uncovering the intricate web of the fraud operation that spanned multiple states and operated through numerous tiers. Financial analysis disclosed transactions worth more than Rs 25-30 lakh in the accused’s accounts, and more than 15 victims had fallen prey to the deceptive scheme, Gautam mentioned.

The technical analysis exposed the use of fake SIM cards for tele-calling and bogus accounts for money transfers. The accused were found to be operating across various areas, including Hari Nagar, Ashram, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Meerut. The police gathered crucial information through manual and electronic surveillance, leading to the arrest of Sonam and Juned Akhtar on October 5, Gautam said.

Both accused have confessed to their involvement in the criminal operation, revealing their modus operandi that involved multiple tiers of operation with minimal direct contact between members of the syndicate. They used fake SIM cards for communication, initiated tele-calling, and

established counterfeit accounts for monetary transactions, DCP said.

Sonam’s role in the operation primarily involved making deceptive calls to victims from fabricated mobile numbers. She would then send WhatsApp links, instructing victims to download them on their mobile devices. Once the links were opened, she gained access to the victims’ phones and stole the OTP, receiving a 20 per cent commission on the collected money.

While, Juned Akhtar’s responsibilities included providing bank accounts for illicit transactions, along with withdrawing cash through ATM cards and depositing it in the personal bank accounts of Shahrukh Akhtar and his wife.

He also deposited the fraudulently obtained money in the bank accounts of Sonam and her family members as directed by Shahrukh. The bank account used in this case was opened by Juned, who retained a 15 per cent commission for the entire amount he withdrew, Gautam confirmed.

The investigation into this case is ongoing, with continued efforts aimed at identifying other suspects and collecting further incriminating evidence against the syndicate, the official added.