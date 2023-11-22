Interstate liquor racket busted, 5,750 quarters seized in Dwarka

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested an interstate illegal liquor supplier on Sunday with 5,750 quarters of illegal liquor at Dwarka.



The arrested accused was identified as Goldy Chauhan (23), resident of Bhogpur village, Aligarh district, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the operation was initiated based on intelligence gathered from confidential informers, indicating that Goldy was transporting a significant quantity of illegal liquor from Haryana to Delhi.

The team strategically positioned themselves near Dhul Siras Chowk and, at approximately 5:00 AM, intercepted a tempo approaching from village Dhul Siras.

Goldy, upon realising the police presence, attempted to flee but was swiftly apprehended due to the quick response of the police team.

Further background

checks indicated the previous involvements of the accused in a case under sections 33/38/58(D).

A subsequent search of the tempo, driven by Goldy, uncovered 115 cartons containing a total of 5,750 quarters of illegal liquor.

The confiscated items were estimated to have a significant street value. A case was registered under sections 33/38/58(D) Delhi Excise Act at Sector 23 Dwarka Police Station.

Delhi Police’s efforts were part of an ongoing special drive against bootleggers in Dwarka district.