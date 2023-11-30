Interstate gun cartel busted, 3 key players arrested

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has successfully dismantled an interstate illegal firearms supply cartel, leading to the arrest of three key players, including a supplier based in Madhya Pradesh.

The police received the information about the cartel through an unknown source at the Special Cell Police Station.

The arrested accused were identified as Subhash Warkade alias Subu (31), son of Fule Singh Warkade, resident of Betul, Madhya Pradesh, Abdul Kalam (25), son of Abdul Salam, resident of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and Deepak Barela (24), son of Prem Barela resident of Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh. All accused were the key members of the cartel.

According to the police, the information leading to this breakthrough was developed as part of a special drive initiated by the Special Cell to curb the surge in crimes involving illegal firearms in Delhi and neighboring states.

Continuous surveillance revealed a network of arms traffickers connecting suppliers in Uttar Pradesh with those in Madhya Pradesh.

The meticulously executed operation began with the arrest of Subhash Warkade on November 1 near Nirankari Ground. Warkade, who has a history of involvement in gunrunning, was found in possession of 10 illegal semi-automatic pistols.

Simultaneously, Abdul Kalam was apprehended on Saturday near Millennium Park, with 15 semi-automatic pistols concealed in a voltage stabilizer.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Deepak Barela on Tuesday in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, with an additional five semi-automatic pistols.

The arrested individuals disclosed crucial information about their modus operandi during interrogations.

Subhash Warkade revealed a five-year involvement in gunrunning, procuring arms from Satpal Jedu in Burhanpur, MP, and supplying them to contacts in MP, UP, and Delhi-NCR.

Abdul Kalam disclosed a two-year history of illegal firearms procurement on the directions of Salauddin from Meerut, UP.

Deepak Barela admitted to supplying illegal firearms for the past two years, procuring them from different individuals in nearby villages.

The profiles of the accused highlight their vulnerable socio-economic backgrounds, with poverty and financial struggles pushing them into the illegal arms trade.