Interstate firearms trafficking syndicate busted, three nabbed

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has cracked down on an interstate firearms trafficking syndicate, leading to the arrest of three key members, including the mastermind behind the manufacturing process, the officials informed on Tuesday. The operation was conducted by a team led by Inspector Ranjeet Singh and Satvinder Singh under the supervision of ACP Ved Parkash.



The accused persons have been identified as Vimal Kumar (19) and Sumit Kumar (19), both residents of Prayagraj, UP, and Amarjeet Singh alias Sardar (35), resident of Khargone, MP.

The arrests also led to the recovery of 11 semi-automatic pistols of .32 bore from the accused persons. The weapons were destined for delivery to criminals and arms traffickers in Delhi-NCR and other states.

Alok Kumar DCP Special Cell stated that the Special Cell had received intelligence that criminals in Delhi-NCR were acquiring sophisticated firearms from suppliers based in Madhya Pradesh. Following diligent efforts over four months, certain members of this interstate firearm syndicate were identified.

On December 4, specific information was received about the procurement of a consignment of pistols by Vimal Kumar and Sumit Kumar from Khargone, MP. A raiding party, led by Inspector Ranjeet Singh, was formed, and a trap was set near the Pul Prahladpur underpass, MB Road, New Delhi.

The arrests were made at approximately 1:30 PM, and 10 semi-automatic pistols were seized during the operation, Kumar confirmed.

Interrogation revealed that the pistols were sourced from an arms supplier in Khargone, MP, and were intended for the infamous Hashim Baba gang in Delhi. The accused disclosed that they purchased the firearms from one Monu alias Amarjeet of Khargone at Rs 8,000 per pistol, selling them at Rs 25,000 per pistol to criminals in Delhi-NCR and beyond. It was further uncovered that they had already supplied more than 50 firearms in the last two years, DCP mentioned. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of the supplier, Amarjeet Singh, from Nizamuddin railway station on December 5. One semi-automatic pistol was recovered from his possession.

Amarjeet Singh, also known as Sardar, has been manufacturing illegal pistols for the past decade and is no stranger to the law, having

been involved in a similar case in 2020.