Interstate drug syndicate busted

New Delhi: The Anti-Narcotics Squad of Southeast district recently busted an interstate drug syndicate from Naxalite affected area of Orissa and arrested four drug peddlers, Delhi Poice confirmed on Friday. The accused have been identified as Ram Khila aka Rama, Veer Singh, Rajendra aka Rajesh and Rajkumar aka Baba. Cops recovered 22.400 kg of ganja from their possession.



Police said that on December 8, the investigating team received secret information that one person would come to the Kalindi Kunj area to sell psychotropic substances to an unknown person. The team laid down a trap near the Agra Canal Road of the Madanpur Khadar area here and apprehended him.

A ccused Veer Singh (43), a resident of Rajasthan was identified. Local police registered a case under sections 20/61/85 NDPS Act at Kalindi Kunj police station. Following his arrest, his associates and other accused were also been arrested by Bhim Basti of South Delhi, who used to help Veer in supplying psychotropic substances. The Special Judge of the NDPS Court of Saket District has appreciated the meticulous efforts of the above-mentioned team in their order sheet. Further investigation of the case is under progress.