Interstate drug supply network busted: Police

New Delhi: Delhi Police have busted an interstate network involved in the illegal supply of psychotropic medicines and arrested four people, officials said on Sunday.

The accused — Salman Khan from Patiala, Vipin Kumar Pal from Delhi, and Abdul Rehman and Ravi Garg from Uttar Pradesh — were allegedly involved in supplying banned drugs. Police seized 59,925 Alprazolam tablets and later recovered 2,000 Buprenorphine injections. Further investigation is

underway, officials said.