Interstate drug cartel busted with arrest of 4

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested four men and claimed to have busted an interstate drug cartel with recovery of 15 kg heroin, valued over Rs 80 crore, officials on Tuesday said.

The accused were identified as Dilli Ram (31), Prakash Poudyel (30), Arjun (27), all residents of Manipur, and Sanjay Kumar Saha (53), a resident of West Bengal.

The officials said that the seized contraband of drugs was bought from Manipur.

Poudyel, Ram and Arjun indulged in illegal drug trafficking for the last three years, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said a team was working on information that an interstate narcotic drug cartel is active in the states

of Manipur, Assam and West Bengal, and the Union Territory of Delhi.