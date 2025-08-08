Interstate Coordination Meet charts security plan for Independence Day

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Headquarters on Friday hosted an Interstate Coordination Meeting to enhance cooperation among law enforcement agencies ahead of the Independence Day 2025 celebrations.

Chaired by Delhi Police Commissioner S.B.K. Singh, the meeting aimed to ensure incident-free festivities and was attended by senior officers from multiple states and central agencies.

Top officials from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Chandigarh participated, along with senior representatives from central intelligence and enforcement bodies. Key Delhi Police divisions, including the Special Cell, Law and Order, Crime, Intelligence, Protective Security, Traffic, and District police, were also present.

Officers exchanged intelligence inputs and reviewed anti-terror measures, with discussions focusing on tightening border checks, verifying suspicious individuals, and monitoring potential aerial threats such as paragliders, drones, and other flying objects from open areas. Authorities stressed the importance of sharing information in advance on suspicious persons, vehicles, and activities.

Special attention was given to tackling interstate criminal gangs operating in the National Capital Region (NCR) and curbing the supply of illegal firearms and narcotics. Detailed strategies to counter these threats were discussed, underscoring the need for coordinated interstate operations.

Traffic management during Independence Day events was another key agenda item. Officials considered measures to restrict movement where necessary, ensuring smooth vehicular flow while preventing unauthorised entry at state borders. Neighbouring states were urged to extend full cooperation in implementing these measures effectively. Commissioner Singh emphasised the urgency of intensifying action against criminal networks, including those with international links, through the use of modern technology. He called for a comprehensive joint action plan to enable targeted and concerted operations against such threats.

The meeting concluded with participating agencies reaffirming their commitment to maintaining high levels of vigilance, coordination, and preparedness in the run-up to Independence Day. The integrated approach — combining real-time intelligence sharing with strategic enforcement — is expected to bolster security across Delhi and adjoining states, ensuring a safe and smooth national celebration.