Interstate arms supplier arrested with 10 pistols

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi police has nabbed another interstate arms supplier in the Capital, the officials said on Sunday.



The accused has been identified as Shivam Prajapati (23) a native of Madhya Pradesh’s Satna, the cops have also recovered 10 illegal pistols from his possession.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh, DCP Special Cell said, specific information was received that an illicit firearms trafficker Shivam had procured firearms from one Amit of Rewa, MP and was on his way to Delhi to deliver the consignment of weapons to one of his contacts near the Sun Dial Park, under Barapula Flyover on May 6 at around 6 pm. Accordingly, a trap was laid and at about 6.10 pm, one person, whose identity was revealed as Shivam Prajapati was apprehended.

On search, 10 pistols of .32 bore were recovered from the possession of the accused and he was booked under the relevant sections of Arms Act.

During the interrogation of Shivam, it was revealed that after completing his education, he did different petty jobs to earn his livelihood. Through one of his relatives, he came in contact with a firearms supplier Amit Yadav of Rewa, MP and decided to work for him to earn easy money. Amit Yadav has been supplying illegal weapons for a long and has many cases of firearms trafficking against him. He is also wanted in a case of the Arms Act. Amit Yadav is also involved in a murder case of Rewa (MP) of the year 2020. Further investigation is underway to arrest the main supplier, DCP Special Cell confirmed.