International Police Expo 2023 kicks off at Pragati Maidan

The International Police Expo 2023 kicked off at Pragati Maidan here on Wednesday, drawing together more than 7,000 researchers, security experts, technology developers, and senior police officers from India and abroad.

The event, organised by NextGen Exhibition, showcased cutting-edge advancements in ammunition technology and featured the highly anticipated launch of revolutionary drone technologies, set to redefine policing and security operations on a global scale.

Representatives from 25 countries, including the UK, USA, Israel, Germany, UAE, Singapore, and Australia, gathered to witness the unveiling of state-of-the-art weaponry, arms, ammunition, and security tech innovations.

Among the standout products showcased was the Ashani-0.32 Mk-IM Pistol, crafted by Kolkata-based gun manufacturers, Advance Weapon and Equipment Limited. Designed as the smallest and most discreet self-defence tool, this 660-gram pistol is specifically tailored to empower women to protect themselves confidently.

Another remarkable highlight was the DETEGO Unified Digital Forensics Platform, which garnered acclaim for its ability to expedite investigations. Equipped with AI-powered analytics and record-setting data acquisition capabilities, DETEGO effortlessly handles critical data extraction from various devices, from computers and phones to drones and smart devices.

The drone technology showcased included the Unmanned Life Boya, designed for marine rescues, and equipped to reach victims and bring them back to shore safely, making it a valuable asset for the Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy.

The expo also witnessed the launch of the latest drone technology, redefining surveillance, reconnaissance, and emergency response capabilities for police and armed forces.