International Film Festival opens

New Delhi: The inaugural edition of the International Film Festival Delhi 2026 witnessed a grand celebration of cinema and culture at the ‘Night of Honors’ held at Bharat Mandapam on Monday. The event was attended by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, along with prominent figures from the film industry.



Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor highlighted the broader vision of the festival, stating, “This is not merely an event, but the foundation of a movement that will shape Delhi’s cultural future.” He added that cinema reflects “courage, perspective, and truth,” and serves as a bridge connecting Indian stories with global audiences.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta termed the festival a significant milestone for the capital. “IFFD is a significant step towards establishing Delhi as a global cultural and cinematic hub,” she said, noting that the platform would create opportunities for emerging artists and strengthen the creative economy.

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra emphasised the role of meaningful cinema, urging filmmakers to balance commercial success with social impact. “Along with making films that earn Rs.100 crore, continue to make films that awaken 100 crore people,” he said.

The event saw participation from noted personalities including Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ramesh Sippy, who was honoured for 50 years of the iconic film Sholay.

IFFD 2026 recorded participation from over 100 countries, with more than 2,100 entries and 30,000 registrations. Over 125 films from 47 countries were screened, reinforcing Delhi’s emergence as a global hub for cinema and cultural exchange.