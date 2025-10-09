International delegation explores city’s civic playbook

New Delhi: An international delegation comprising around 30 members from countries including Maldives, Nepal, and others visited the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civic Centre, headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), to study the city’s municipal governance framework and solid waste management system. The visit was organised in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) as part of a knowledge-exchange programme on urban administration and sustainability.

The delegates held discussions with Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, who welcomed the group and highlighted Delhi’s ongoing efforts to make governance more efficient, accountable, and citizen-centric. “It is an honour to host representatives from diverse nations who share our commitment to sustainable urban development,” the Mayor said. He further added that MCD, being one of Asia’s largest urban local bodies, serves nearly two crore residents and is continuously striving for innovation in public service delivery.

During the interaction, the Mayor outlined Delhi’s waste management initiatives, including source segregation, scientific landfill handling, waste-to-energy conversion, and enhanced public participation. “Solid waste management remains a key challenge for any growing metropolis. Through community engagement and technological interventions, we aim to make the system more sustainable and transparent,” he stated.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav, Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee Sunder Singh, MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar, and several senior officials.

Officials gave a comprehensive presentation to the delegation covering town planning processes, online building plan approval systems, and the city’s master plan. They also explained the challenges of managing waste in a landlocked urban sprawl like Delhi and the measures being adopted to reduce the burden on existing landfills through recycling and waste processing plants.