Interim bail granted to CEO, co-ordinator of Study Circle

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday granted till December 7 interim bail to Rau’s IAS Study Circle CEO Abhishek Gupta and its co-ordinator Deshpal Singh in a case related to the death of three civil services aspirants in the centre’s flooded basement.



Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna also directed Gupta to deposit Rs 2.5 crore till November 30 with Red Cross Society, saying that as per the lease agreement of the premises, the accused being the lessee and CEO of the institute alone, would be responsible for any loss claim and damages to any person or material.

The judge granted relief to the accused persons on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each with two sureties of the like amount.

The judge noted that Gupta and Singh were CEO and co-ordinator of Rau’s IAS Study Circle, respectively and were in control of its affairs.

“It is no doubt that the basement of the premises was being used in contravention to the rules and regulations, however, at the same time the failure of civic authorities cannot be ignored,” the judge said.

The judge further noted the observation of the Delhi High Court that stormwater drain at the place was dysfunctional and de-silting of the drain in front of the coaching centre had not been done as also encroached and covered by ramps.

“The civic authorities have failed to take any action against unauthorised activities,” the sessions judge said.

The judge further noted that the investigation regarding the accused persons was complete and charge-sheet would be submitted very soon.

The owners of the building have already been released on interim bail, the judge noted, saying that the case set up by the prosecution would be tested during the trial on appreciation of evidence. “The bail is the rule and jail is the exception as per the law of land established by various judgments of Supreme Court of India. The refusal of bail at this stage (when investigation is substantially done) would amount to inflicting punishment before the trial. At this stage, when the applicant / accused has already been in custody for more than 54 days, no purpose would be served by further keeping the accused in custody,” the judge said.

Three civil service aspirants -- Shreya Yadav (25) from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana and Nevin Delvin (24) from Kerala -- died after the basement of the building housing Rau’s IAS Study Circle was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27.