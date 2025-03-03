Interference in Yamuna’s restoration work not justified, says Delhi High Court

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has ruled that the Yamuna’s condition has deteriorated beyond the point where any further interference in its restoration efforts can be justified. Dismissing a plea against the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) removal of nurseries from the riverbed, the court stated that such intervention would hinder public projects aimed at preserving Delhi’s green cover.

The petition, filed by a nursery welfare association operating in Yamuna Khadar (Zone ‘O’ of the Master Plan for Delhi-2021), challenged the demolition of their nurseries, claiming it was conducted without due process. However, the court held that the petitioners were encroachers with no legal right to continue occupying the land or to seek rehabilitation.

It emphasised that the land falls under floodplains that must be cleared as per the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) 2019 orders to develop the ‘Mayur Nature Park’. The court rejected the argument that horticultural activities were permissible in the area, reaffirming that all encroachments must be removed in compliance with the Master Plan for Delhi-2021, Supreme Court, and NGT directives.