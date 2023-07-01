Inter-state drug racket busted, two nabbed with 1.5 kg heroin

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has achieved a significant breakthrough in its fight against drug trafficking with the arrest of two individuals, officials said on Friday.



Dharmender Kumar (26) and Visheshwar Yadav (40), residents of Chatra, Jharkhand, were apprehended by the

South Western Range of the Special Cell.

The arrests have led to the dismantling of an inter-state drug cartel, with a seizure of 1.505 kg of high-quality heroin and 2.126 kg of Tramadol powder, with an estimated worth exceeding Rs 8 crore.

HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP, Special Cell said that acting on specific intelligence received on June 23, the Special Cell deployed a raiding team to intercept the delivery of a substantial drug consignment in the Sarai Kale Khan area of Delhi. The swift action resulted in the arrest of the two suspects.

The arrested persons, Dharmender and Visheshwar Yadav, confessed to carrying heroin and Tramadol. It was discovered that the cartel members were engaged in opium cultivation in remote regions of Chatra, Jharkhand. Dinesh Yadav, the alleged kingpin, distributed the processed heroin to various parts of the country, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi/NCR, with the assistance of his associates, Dhaliwal said.

The investigation disclosed that both Dharmender and Visheshwar Yadav have a history of involvement in three prior drug trafficking cases. Efforts are underway to

apprehend Dinesh Yadav, the main orchestrator behind the drug trafficking network, Dhaliwal added.