Inter-state drug racket busted; 36 kg ‘ganja’ seized

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted an inter-state drugs racket operating across Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Rajasthan by arresting two of its key members and seizing more than 36 kg of cannabis from their possession, an official said on Monday.

Police arrested Raja Kumar from near the ITBP camp on Dwarka-Najafgarh road on April 11 while transporting 23.9 kg of cannabis on a scooter meant for distribution near educational institutes, a senior police officer said.

Police arrested Sajan (19) and seized 12.235 kg of cannabis. The contraband, sourced via Santosh from Laxmi Nagar, had suspected Bihar links. Kumar, a repeat offender, distributed drugs in Delhi.