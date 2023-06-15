Inter-state arms syndicate busted, 4 held

The crime branch of Delhi Police has busted an inter-state illegal firearms syndicate and arrested four key members.

The police recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition. The accused have been identified as Ajeet, Sandeep, Arshad and Nitin Gupta, all are residents of Meerut.

The city police officials on Wednesday said that based on secret information on the supply of a large consignment of illegal arms in Delhi-NCR, a team of Northern Range laid a trap in Rohini’s Japanese Park area, where accused persons Ajeet and Sandeep were apprehended. A total of 5 illegal country-made pistols along with 1 sophisticated pistol and 10 live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

A case under Sections 25/ 54/ 59 Arms Act was registered at the Crime Branch police station here.

During the interrogation, the accused persons disclosed that they used to supply illegal weapons at the directions of accused Arshad. Hence, raids were conducted at the hideouts of Arshad and he was arrested from Mawana in Meerut.

During the interrogation, Arshad informed police that he procured the recovered illegal arms and ammunition from Nitin. Immediately,

a raid was conducted at the house of Nitin Gupta and he was arrested with the recovery of three country-made pistols with three live cartridges from his house.