Insult to Chhath devotees: CM Gupta slams Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on PM

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his jibe on PM Narendra Modi, accusing him of “insulting” Chhath devotees and resorting to “cheap publicity”. Gupta, who is on a two-day visit to Bihar to campaign for the BJP candidates in the ensuing assembly polls, counter-attacked Gandhi with a long post on X, saying he began his poll campaign in a manner symbolising “political immaturity”.

Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi, alleging that he would do “anything for votes, even dance”, and accused the BJP of running the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar “by remote control”.

Kicking off his poll campaign with back-to-back joint rallies alongside the INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav in Muzafarpur and Darbhanga, Gandhi said, “You must have seen the drama on TV that Modi was going to take a dip in the Yamuna for Chhath Puja. It was shelved when it was exposed that a puddle had been formed with clean, piped water since the river is so filthy.” Gandhi was referring to news reports that claimed PM Modi might participate in Chhath festival at Delhi’s Vasudev Ghat on Yamuna banks. The manner in which Rahul Gandhi has begun his election campaign in Bihar is not only a “symbol of political immaturity” but also a “grave insult” to the faith of millions of Chhath devotees, CM said in a post in Hindi on X.