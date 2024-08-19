Instruct senior IAS officers to resolve sewer overflow issues: Atishi to chief secy

New Delhi: In a decisive move to address the ongoing sewer overflow issues in the national capital, Delhi Water Minister Atishi has directed that senior IAS officers be assigned responsibility for managing and resolving these critical problems.



This decision comes in response to growing concerns about the potential for a man-made public health crisis resulting from inadequate sewer management and water contamination.

On August 17, 2024, Atishi took a strong stance on the matter, writing to the Chief Secretary (CS) to take immediate action.

In her communication, she emphasised the urgency of the situation, stating, “Taking cognizance of sewer overflow complaints across the national capital, I direct the Chief Secretary to mobilise

government machinery to prevent a potential public health crisis.”

To effectively address the problem, Atishi has outlined a structured approach. She instructed the Chief Secretary to assign 11 senior IAS officers to oversee each of the Delhi Jal Board’s (DJB) 11 circles. “Senior IAS officers should be given responsibility for resolving sewer overflow issues,” Atishi specified.

Each senior officer will be supported by a team of officers dedicated to both short-term and

long-term solutions for sewer overflow and water contamination issues.

The teams will operate under the close supervision of the Chief Secretary, who will be responsible for monitoring their progress and ensuring accountability.

The Chief Secretary is required to submit biweekly reports to the Water Minister, detailing the progress and effectiveness of the initiatives undertaken.

Atishi emphasised the importance of this oversight, stating, “These 11 teams will be monitored by the Chief Secretary who will submit biweekly reports on the same, to the Water Minister.”