‘Installation of cams to detect overage vehicles at petrol pumps almost done’

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Sunday said overage vehicles will be denied fuel from July 1, with officials saying the work to install cameras at petrol pumps to identify such vehicles is almost complete.

In April, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed authorities in Delhi to deny fuel to all end-of-life (EoL) vehicles — diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles aged more than 15 years — from July 1.

According to the order, all fuel stations in Delhi must install automated number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras by June 30. These systems will detect vehicles older than 10 years (diesel) or 15 years (petrol). In a public notice, the transport department of Delhi government said violating vehicles identified through ANPR cameras installed at fuel stations across Delhi or through any other monitoring mechanism, shall be denied fuel, besides other legal actions under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1989.

“Get a No Objection Certificate from the transport department to take EoL vehicles outside NCR or scrap such vehicles at any RVSF,” it said.

According to an official from transport department, the work to install ANPR cameras has almost been completed.

“Only 10-15 pumps are left where cameras have to be installed. We are installing cameras at all petrol pumps and CNG stations,” he said. There are around 400 petrol pumps in Delhi and around 160 CNG pumps. A representative from Delhi Petrol Dealers’ Association said the government is installing ANPR cameras but there are some logistical issues.

“The cameras have been installed and there is a speaker machine which reads out the number plate of the overage vehicles. But by the time the number is read out, the vehicle has already been provided fuel. We will have a meeting with transport department this week to discuss these issues,” he added.

A 2018 Supreme Court ruling had banned diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi. A 2014 National Green Tribunal order also prohibits parking of vehicles aged over 15 years in public areas.