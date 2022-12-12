'Install CCTV cameras inside prison superintendents' offices'

New Delhi: A committee formed to look into allegations of "VIP treatment" inside Tihar jail has recommended framing of standard operating procedures and installing CCTV cameras inside offices of prison superintendents and their deputies, officials said on Monday.



The panel, headed by the principal secretary (Home), was formed to look into alleged "VIP treatment" provided to jailed minister Satyendra Jain lodged in Tihar. Jain is in the prison for over six months in connection with a money laundering case registered against him by the ED.

Several videos of Jain had surfaced purportedly showing him getting special facilities like a massage inside the jail. The ED had also produced the CCTV footage from Jain's prison cell in the court.

The committee, in its report, cited various malpractices encountered by it inside the jail, including misuse of jail cards and inmates forced to serve influential prisoners, and suggested several remedial measures.

It suggested that the director general (prison) should put in place a standard operating procedure and may use biometric systems to end the misuse.

It was alleged that influential prisoners used jail cards to buy various items for themselves inside the jails.

The panel recommended setting up a standard operating procedure to stop "begaar" in which some inmates were forced to serve influential ones. It also identified "dark spots" not covered by the jail's CCTV network.

"It is most likely that certain activities in violation of the prison rules may occur or can be planned in the offices of the jail superintendent and his subordinates," the report said, suggesting installing CCTV cameras there.

It, however, suggested keeping offices of DG and AIG of prison out of CCTV camera coverage so as not to intrude into the privacy of the high-ranking officers beyond a point.

The committee also suggested setting up suitable IT infrastructure to help DG (Prisons) to access the relevant video feeds from other Delhi jail complexes outside Tihar from his office for effective supervision.