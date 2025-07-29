Instagram ad leads to Rs 21L scam; 2 nabbed by Cyber Cell

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police has arrested two cyber fraudsters from Mumbai for allegedly duping individuals through a fake investment app named ‘PINN’, posing as part of a fictitious firm, Supply Sphare Solutions.

The arrests followed a complaint lodged at the Cyber Police Station, Northeast Delhi, by Manoj Kumar Kaser of Shastri Park, who claimed he lost Rs 21 lakh after investing via the app he found through an Instagram advert.

Though he initially received some returns, communication ceased when he tried to withdraw the full amount.

The accused, Raj Chauhan (21) and Santosh Kumar (35), both from Uttar Pradesh, were tracked through two Rs 6 lakh transactions to a Mumbai bank account. A raid at Fantastic Entertainment in Goregaon West led to their arrest.

Police recovered 12 phones, a POS machine, fingerprint scanners, 85 SIMs, 69 ATM cards, rubber stamps, and forged documents.

The suspects had posed as recruiters, gathered ID proofs from jobseekers, and opened fake high-limit accounts, later sold to other fraud networks for laundering illicit funds.