Inspector and associate posing as advocate held for accepting bribe

NEW DELHI: An inspector posted at the Greater Kailash Police Station and a man impersonating an advocate were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.

Inspector Jitendra Singh Yadav, the investigating officer (IO) in a case registered at PS Greater Kailash, allegedly demanded a bribe of

Rs 30 lakh from a woman in exchange for favouring her and her husband in the investigation.

The woman, a resident of the Greater Kailash area, approached the Vigilance Unit and alleged that Yadav directed her to pay the bribe amount to Dharamveer, a resident of Malviya Nagar, who introduced himself as a legal advocate.

“Acting on her complaint, a trap was laid on June 23, and as soon as Dharamveer received Rs 1 lakh in bribe money, he was caught red-handed. The tainted currency was recovered from his possession,” a senior police officer said.

Subsequently, Inspector Jitendra Singh Yadav was also apprehended, he said, adding that during the investigation, it was revealed that

Dharamveer was not a registered legal practitioner and had falsely claimed to be an advocate to facilitate the bribe transaction.

A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and BNS was registered at the Vigilance Police Station. Both the accused are currently in one-day police custody.