Inspect, renovate toilets in jails: HC directs govt

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has mandated a comprehensive inspection and renovation of washrooms and toilets in all jails across the Capital. This order was issued on Thursday by a bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, in response to a petition highlighting significant deficiencies in jail sanitation.



The court’s directive follows a plea from Anuj Malhotra, who raised concerns about inadequate facilities for inmates. A report submitted by the authorities revealed several issues, including poor conditions in washrooms and insufficient cleaning supplies. While the report confirmed that there were no instances of manual scavenging by inmates, it noted that toilet cleaning was frequently performed voluntarily by prisoners. The report also highlighted inconsistencies in compensation for these tasks, with some inmates receiving payment and others not.

In its ruling, the court stressed the urgent need to enhance the cleanliness and maintenance of jail facilities. It ordered the Delhi government to appoint adequate staff dedicated to cleaning the washrooms and toilets. The bench also recommended that,

“the government explore assistance from non-governmental organizations (NGOs) or hire personnel on a contractual basis if necessary.”

Additionally, the court ruled that inmates engaged in voluntary cleaning should be paid at least the minimum wage. It further directed that they be provided with essential cleaning gear, including gloves, masks, and boots, as well as necessary toiletries.

To address the current state of facilities, the court established a timeline for action. An inspection of the washrooms must be completed within two weeks, and any required renovation proposals should be submitted within the subsequent two weeks. The renovation work is to be carried out in phases to ensure continuous access to functional washrooms and toilets for all inmates. The court also instructed that new septic tanks be constructed if needed and set a deadline for the entire renovation to be finished within four months.

The court also advised the Delhi Government to consider increasing the number of toilets if required. An action taken report is to be submitted by the Delhi Government within eight weeks, with the case scheduled for further review on October 22 to ensure adherence to the court’s orders.