‘Insider tip-off’ led to Rs 23L gunpoint robbery, 3 arrested

NEW DELHI: Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing a transport company employee of Rs 23 lakh at gunpoint near Shastri Nagar Metro station in north Delhi, police said on Sunday.

They said the robbery was executed at an insider tip-off.

On February 23, Kuldeep Sharma, 28, collected the cash from Keshav Puram and was returning to his office in Kishanganj on a motorcycle.

Around 7.40 pm, two men on a motorcycle intercepted him near the metro station, pointed a gun at him, and fled with the cash bag, the police said. CCTV footage showed that the two robbers had been following Sharma all along, with a third separating midway.

He was later identified as Kalaram, a Rajasthan native, who remains at large, the police said The police arrested one of the riders, 31-year-old Monu, from Bhalswa Dairy on March 9, with a pistol, a live cartridge, and Rs 3.95 lakh in cash on him.

“Monu and the absconding accused had planned the robbery after receiving information about the movement of cash. He also arranged the weapon and the motorcycle used in the crime,” an officer said.

Based on Monu’s confession, police arrested Sandeep (39) in Mangolpuri on March 19, recovering Rs 5 lakh. Another accused, Sagar (30), was also held, with Rs 7 lakh seized. In total, Rs 15.95 lakh has been recovered, while efforts continue to nab others.