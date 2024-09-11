Innovative service: Delhi health dept launches telemedicine services for 13 medical specialties

New Delhi: In a significant move to enhance healthcare accessibility, the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Delhi government (GNCTD) has unveiled a comprehensive telemedicine



initiative through the e-Sanjeevani portal. This innovative service, designed to offer medical consultations remotely, aims to address the needs of patients across 13 different medical specialties.

The new telemedicine services enable patients to connect with healthcare professionals via video calls, utilizing either smartphones or computers. This advancement promises to provide a more convenient healthcare experience, allowing individuals to seek medical advice from the comfort of their homes. By leveraging this digital platform, the initiative seeks to alleviate pressure on physical outpatient departments (OPDs) in hospitals, which have often been overwhelmed by patient volume. Under the e-Sanjeevani Telemedicine Portal, the Delhi Government is offering these services at no cost. The specialties covered by this program include General Medicine, General Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynecology (OBG), Pediatrics, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Psychiatry, ENT, Dentistry, Dermatology, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, and Unani. This broad range of specialties ensures that a wide array of medical concerns can be addressed through

the platform.

A total of 75 doctors and 67 link officers have been on boarded to provide their expertise through the telemedicine service. This robust team is set to offer their professional advice and treatment, ensuring that patients receive quality care despite the geographical constraints. The telemedicine services are available during specific hours, Monday to Friday from 9 am to 2 pm, and on Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm. This scheduling is designed to maximise accessibility for patients while accommodating the availability of medical professionals.

In addition to the launch of the telemedicine services, the GNCTD has announced plans for an extensive Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaign. This initiative aims to increase public awareness about the new telemedicine services and ensure that individuals from all age groups and economic backgrounds are informed and able to access these digital healthcare solutions effectively.

A senior official from the Health Department, commented on the launch, “Our goal with this telemedicine service is to bridge the gap between patients and healthcare providers, making medical consultations more accessible and convenient. By offering these services free of charge, we hope to reduce the strain on traditional healthcare facilities and provide equitable healthcare solutions to all residents of Delhi.” The introduction of these telemedicine services represents a significant step forward in making healthcare more accessible and reducing the physical barriers that often limit patient care.