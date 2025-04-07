Inmates at Tihar get lemons, heat shields

NEW DELHI: As Delhi faces a searing heatwave, Tihar Jail authorities have rolled out seasonal measures to protect inmates from rising temperatures. With the mercury expected to cross 40 degrees Celsius and a yellow alert issued by the IMD, the jail’s summer plan includes daily rations of lemons and the installation of heat-

resistant sheets. Each inmate will receive two lemons a day during April, May and June to aid hydration, alongside a sufficient supply of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS). Heat-resistant sheets are also being placed inside cells to lower indoor temperatures and ensure air circulation.

Tihar Jail, established in 1958 and spread across more than 400 acres, is among the largest prison complexes in India. It currently houses over 19,000 inmates—almost double its intended capacity. Jail authorities stressed that no inmate is given

special treatment.