Inmates again clash in Tihar Jail, 2 hurt

New Delhi: Another incident of violence between inmates took place in the city’s Tihar Jail on Monday, where two inmates received severe injuries, the cops informed.



According to the Jail officials, the incident took place at about 12.30 pm inside Central Jail Number 1 (ward no. 2).

During the incident few inmates attacked under-trial prisoner (UTP) Rahul alias Pawan with an improvised knife, handmade poker (sua) and a tile, resulting into injury to the inmate.

Meanwhile, another UTP Alok alias Vishal (who was amongst the attackers) also inflicted self-injuries, Jail officials said.

Soon the Jail staff, Tamil Nadu Special Police and a Quick Response Team (QRT) intervened and the inmates involved in the incident were separated immediately.

After giving primary medical aid at the Jail dispensary, both the injured were moved to DDU Hospital for further medical treatment and Hari Nagar police station has been intimated for lodging FIR and take further legal action in the matter, officials said.

This is not the first time when this sought of quarrel happened in the country’s ‘safest jail’. Another incident of stabbing came to the shore in Tihar Jail a couple of weeks ago, when a dreaded gangster

Tillu Tajpuria was killed brutally by his rival gang members right outside his barrack inside Tihar Jail. Later, some CCTV footage of the murder also went viral.

Tillu was the alleged mastermind of the infamous gangster Jitendra Mann aka Gogi’s murder, which took place inside Rohini court in September 2021.

Further, an investigation of the recent case has been taken up by the local police.