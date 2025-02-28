"Injustice to opposition...": Delhi LoP Atishi writes to Speaker Vijender Gupta on AAP MLAs' suspension

New Delhi: Calling the suspension of 21 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs an "injustice to opposition," Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi on Friday wrote to Speaker Vijender Gupta and urged him to "protect the democratic values." "I am writing this letter with great pain and sorrow. The biggest strength of democracy is its fairness and equality. But whatever happened in the Delhi Assembly in the past few days is not only an injustice to the opposition MLAs but also a severe blow to democratic values," Atishi stated in her letter to the Speaker. She further alleged that "no action" was taken against any MLA from the ruling party.

"On 25 February 2025, during the address of Lt Governor, MLAs of the ruling party raised slogans of 'Modi-Modi,' while the opposition MLAs raised slogans of 'Jai Bhim,' respecting the views of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. It is very unfortunate that no action was taken against any MLA of the ruling party, but 21 MLAs of the opposition were suspended from the House for 3 days for raising the slogan 'Jai Bhim'," she added. Atishi further said that the "injustice did not stop" here, yesterday when the suspended MLAs were going to protest peacefully in front of the statue of Gandhiji present in the assembly premises in a democratic way, they were stopped 200 meters before the gate of the assembly and "were prevented from entering the assembly premises." She said that this is an "insult" not only to the MLAs but also to the mandate given by the people. "You are the guardian of this assembly. It is the duty of the guardian to do equal justice to all the MLAs, whether they are from the ruling party or the opposition. I urge you to protect the democratic values and ensure that no MLA is deprived of his constitutional rights," Atishi said. On February 25, tensions escalated in the Delhi Assembly when Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended AAP MLAs, including Atishi and Gopal Rai, amid an uproar before the tabling of the CAG report.