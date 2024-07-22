Injured Shreyanka Patil ruled out of Asia Cup

Dambulla: Young India spinner Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out of the remainder of the on-going Women’s Asia Cup T20 tournament after fracturing the fourth finger of her left-hand.

Shreyanka, who had sustained the injury while attempting to take a catch during India’s opening match against Pakistan, was replaced by Tanuja Kanwar in the squad, the Asian Cricket Council said in a release.

The 21-year-old had played a vital role against Pakistan, bagging two for 14 in her 3.2 overs, which helped India bowl out the opposition for a low score.

Kanwar, the uncapped 26-year-old left-arm spinner, had played for Gujarat Giants in this year’s Women’s Premier League (WPL), snaring 10 wickets from eight matches at an economy of 7.13.

Shreyanka, who has played 12 T20Is and three ODIs for India after making her debut in December 2023, had suffered a hairline fracture on the same hand during the WPL this year.

She had missed a few games for Royal Challengers Bengaluru but claimed 13 wickets -- the highest by any bowler -- which included a four-wicket haul in the WPL final.

Shreyanka will be hoping to regain her fitness at the earliest with the Women’s T20 World Cup scheduled later in October in Bangladesh.