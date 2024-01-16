Injured man turned away: ‘Docs made scapegoats’

New Delhi: Days after a man died after allegedly being denied admission by four hospitals, the Delhi Medical Association (DMA) on Tuesday said the four doctors facing action in the matter have been made “scapegoats” and the “fault was with the system”.

DMA president Dr Ashwini Dalmiya called for a probe by the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) into the matter.

Pramod, 47, who was arrested for allegedly molesting a 21-year-old woman in an inebriated state, died of the injuries he suffered after jumping out of a moving police van on January 3, according to police.

He was allegedly denied admission by four government hospitals, including three Delhi government-run facilities, citing unavailability of beds or equipment.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved a health department proposal to take stringent action against four doctors. The proposal has been forwarded to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for approval.

In a statement, the DMA said, “No citizen should be denied treatment or access to treatment.”

“It will be appropriate for the Lt Governor/Chief Minister/Health Minister/Secretary Health (Delhi) to decide among themselves to take full and collective responsibility of the death rather than hold the doctors responsible,” it said.

Dalmiya said the doctors facing action in the matter have been made “scapegoats” and the “fault is with the system”.

“We seek a probe by the Delhi Medical Council (DMC),” he said.

If the DMC probe finds these doctors responsible, “we will accept it”, he said.

He asked if a doctor should be held responsible if machines are not working or are unavailable in a hospital.

Dalmiya said the DMA will hold a general body meeting on Wednesday and decide if legal recourse should be taken in the matter.

The meeting will be attended by members of the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) and other resident doctors’ associations, he said.