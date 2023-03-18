Infra push: Govt to strengthen & modernise transport system

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s Budget outlay for the fiscal year 2023-24 may be close to Rs 80,000 crore due to an increase in tax revenue with the government’s focus on improving and strengthening the city’s transport system.



The Delhi Assembly started on Friday with the Budget to be presented on March 21. As per senior officials, the Budget will see a continued focus on education. “Education will continue receiving the same importance and PWD will see additional allotment in the upcoming budget,” the senior official said.

The government’s plan to beautify and modernise Delhi’s infrastructure will be the key highlight of Budget 23-24.

The government will strengthen and modernise Delhi’s transport system to world-class standards as part of its infrastructure push, according to a source in the Delhi government. More than 1,500 zero-emission e-buses will be inducted in the Capital next year, making Delhi’s e-bus fleet the largest in the country.

The government will also launch a dedicated last-mile connectivity scheme called ‘Mohalla Bus’ next year for which funding has been allocated and its mention will come up in the budget, the source said.

The city’s public transport infrastructure will also be modernised at par with global standards. The government will develop multiple ISBTs with airport-like amenities, multi-level bus depots and bus terminals. “The city will have better commuting options and roads in the coming years,” the official said.

The Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on March 21 and it will be preceded by an Outcome Budget of the government.

Gahlot was given charge of the finance department after the resignation of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.