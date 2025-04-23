Infra development, public health among key issues to be discussed in MCD’s Apr 25 meet

NEW DELHI: Renaming a South Delhi road to honour a prominent Bodo leader, infrastructure upgrades and a review of the MCD Employees Health Scheme are among the proposals that will be tabled at the April 25 meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

While the election of the mayor and deputy mayor, which is poised to be lopsided in favour of the BJP after AAP boycotted the polls, is the highlight of the meeting, it will also deliberate on infrastructure development, public health, and solid waste management initiatives. Among the civic infrastructure issues, a proposal to rename Lala Lajpat Rai Marg (near Kailash Colony Metro Station) to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma Marg will be considered, honouring the legacy of the Bodo leader known for his contribution to tribal rights and education.

The meeting will also focus on public health and sanitation.

The MCD will review the 2025 MCD Employees Health Scheme, which covers the medical needs of civic staff and pensioners.

A plan to demolish dilapidated structures, including an unsafe building within M C Primary School, Nehru Vihar, will also be discussed at the meeting.

To further support pensioners, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is considering sector-wise empanelment of chemists through e-tendering. This move aims to streamline the distribution of branded medicines through designated centres.

In a step towards administrative modernisation, the civic body may approve hiring a dedicated agency to provide data entry operators across departments, enabling faster and more efficient digitisation of records and services.

Labour and infrastructure issues will be key at the upcoming MCD meeting, with proposals on regularising library staff and improving drainage in over 20 Delhi locations. Meanwhile, BJP eyes a return to power as AAP boycotts the April 25 mayoral polls. Congress and BJP candidates

have filed nominations.