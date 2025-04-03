Infra charges: Govt may scrap 5% annual hike

New Delhi: The Delhi government is expected to abolish the 5 per cent annual increase in infrastructure charges, which previously took effect at the start of each financial year. The

move, to be discussed in an upcoming Delhi Jal Board (DJB) meeting, aims to address public concerns over rising water and sewer service costs.

A senior government official revealed that the decision to implement the hike was originally taken by the previous AAP government in September 2020 to account for increasing operational expenses. The charges applied to new constructions and larger properties.

However, the official confirmed that the board is now set to eliminate this hike in its next meeting.

The issue has sparked political controversy, with AAP MLA Anil Jha criticising the BJP-led administration for allegedly burdening residents with increased charges. He claimed that, within just six weeks of BJP rule, the cost of new water and sewer connections had surged under the pretext of infrastructure development. Jha also pointed out that the fee hikes particularly affected residents of unauthorized and resettlement colonies, raising doubts about the BJP government’s commitment to providing relief.

In response, a senior official dismissed AAP’s allegations, stating that the charge hikes were introduced under the previous government. He assured that the matter would be deliberated upon in the upcoming DJB meeting, where other critical water-related issues would also be reviewed.

Among the agenda items are the implementation of the summer action plan, strategies to curb water leakage, improvements in the sewer system, and monitoring of underground reservoirs. Officials have been instructed to assess water availability in areas lacking piped connections and present a ground report.

With Delhi relying heavily on raw water from neighboring states, DJB continues to struggle with supply shortages, especially during summer months. Last year, severe water scarcity led to supply restrictions and penalties for misuse. The upcoming meeting will play a crucial role in shaping the city’s water management policies ahead of the peak summer season.