Influential leaders from Wazirpur Assembly constituency join AAP

New Delhi: In a significant development ahead of the upcoming elections, several influential leaders and community representatives from the Wazirpur Assembly constituency joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday. Inspired by AAP’s governance model and the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the new members were welcomed into the party by senior leader Manish Sisodia during a ceremony where they were presented with the AAP’s signature scarf and cap.

Speaking at the event, Manish Sisodia said, “All those joining AAP today are highly respected individuals in their areas. Their inclusion will further strengthen the party’s presence and connection with the people in the Wazirpur Assembly constituency.”

Among the notable new members were former municipal councillor candidates Mahesh Khari and Kuldeep Yadav. Mahesh Khari had previously set a record in the municipal elections by securing 4,600 out of 5,500 votes from Wazirpur village. Similarly, Kuldeep Yadav had also shown an impressive performance in the polls. Other prominent figures who joined AAP included DPCC representative Anil Khari (Mintu), Wazirpur Assembly General Secretary Nikhil Rajput, and Ashok Vihar ward VP Amit Singh.

Booth presidents from various areas, Kalu, Sanjay, Balan, Sonu Sisodia, Anna Sisodia, and Manoj Kashyap, also pledged their support to the party.

Manish Sisodia expressed confidence in the growing support for AAP in Wazirpur, stating, “The policies of the Aam Aadmi Party and the work done under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal continue to inspire people. We welcome these respected individuals and look forward to working with them for the betterment of the community.”

The inclusion of grassroots leaders and community representatives, such as Mohit Kashyap, Deepak Kashyap, Irfan Malik, and several others, is expected to boost AAP’s grassroots presence in the constituency.