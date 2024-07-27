Infant killed, five of family injured in ceiling collapse

NEW DELHI: A tragic incident on Friday morning claimed the life of a two-month-old infant and left five family members injured after a ceiling collapsed on the family sleeping in a single-story room in South East Delhi’s Tuglakabad area.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Kalkaji Police Station.

According to the police reports, the event unfolded when the plaster of the ceiling collapsed on a family sleeping in a single-story room in Churiya Mohalla, near Balmiki Mandir, at approximately 3 am.

The Police Control Room at Kalka Ji Police Station received a distress call at 7:49 am, reporting the roof collapse at DDA Flats, Kalka Ji.

However, upon arrival, authorities discovered that the actual site of the incident was the old, dilapidated structure in Churiya Mohalla.

The family affected by the collapse comprises Sonu, son of Bhure Khan, his wife, and their three children, aged nine, five, and four.

Tragically, their youngest child, Ikra, a two-month-old infant, succumbed to injuries sustained from the falling plaster. The rest of the family members were injured and are currently receiving treatment at AIIMS.

According to local residents, the structure where the incident occurred is a “bara type” place, consisting of several single-story rooms that have stood for many years.

These buildings are known for their deteriorating conditions, with plaster and other materials frequently showing signs of wear and potential hazard. Emergency services responded promptly to the scene, providing immediate medical assistance to the injured family members and coordinating their transfer to the hospital.

Despite efforts, Ikra could not be saved, resulting in a devastating loss for her family. The initial call to Kalka Ji Police Station was redirected to Govind Puri Police Station due to the incident’s location.

Authorities are now investigating the collapse, examining the building’s structural integrity and maintenance lapses that may have led to the tragedy.