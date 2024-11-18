Infant abducted from Delhi hosp rescued from railway stn in UP

NEW DELHI: A one-and-half-month-old infant, kidnapped from the Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital, was rescued from Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur railway station while two suspects in the case were apprehended, police said on Sunday.

The rescue operation was carried out by the Delhi Police in collaboration with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the RPF.

On November 15, a woman at Safdarjung Hospital for her husband’s kidney treatment was befriended by a woman who gained her trust and took her baby. The woman then fled with a man in an auto-rickshaw. An FIR was filed, and under ACP Ranbir Singh’s supervision, police launched a search. CCTV footage led to the identification of the suspects, who were traced to Anand Vihar Railway Station and apprehended aboard the Sadbhavana Express.