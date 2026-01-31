Industrial, education & farmer welfare projs take centre stage

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) held its 88th board meeting on Friday under the chairmanship of Alok Kumar, Chairman of YEIDA and Additional Chief Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Department of Industrial Development.



Chief Executive Officer Rakesh Kumar Singh presented agenda items from various departments, with the board approving several key decisions expected to have a significant impact on farmers, investors, industries and overall regional development.

The board noted a marked improvement in YEIDA’s financial position. During the 2025–26 financial year, capital receipts up to January 20, 2026, stood at Rs 2,669.12 crore, reflecting an increase of nearly 120 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year. Revenue expenditure during the same period amounted to Rs 5,498.49 crore, indicating an acceleration in development activities. Since 2014–15, a total of Rs 2,986.31 crore has been paid to farmers as

additional compensation.

To address long-pending dues, the One Time Settlement (OTS) Policy-2025 is currently in force. So far, 117 applications have been received under the scheme. The policy covers residential, industrial, commercial and institutional properties, while excluding township and group housing projects. The last date for submitting applications is February 28, 2026.

The board approved the reservation of six acres of land in Sector-34 at a nominal rate of Rs 1 per square metre for the establishment of a Chief Minister Model Composite School, catering from pre-primary to Class 12. The land will be allotted exclusively to the Basic Education Department and used solely for educational purposes.

Progress under the scheme to allot seven per cent abadi plots to farmers was also reviewed. For 29 villages, a total of 6,263 plots have been planned, of which development or allotment processes for 4,246 plots are already underway. Development has been completed in Sectors 25, 17 and 22D for several villages.

The board reviewed the status of industrial parks in Sector-29, including the Apparel Park, Handicraft Park and MSME Park, where most plots have been allotted and construction is progressing. In the Toy Park in Sector-33, the majority of allotted units have also begun construction.

In Sector-28, the 350-acre Medical Device Park is advancing steadily. Of the 203 plots planned, 101 have already been allotted, and applications for 22 additional plots remain open until February 11, 2026.

The meeting also discussed legacy stalled real estate projects, approved the draft Master Plan-2031 for the Agra region outside the NCR, and reviewed key decisions related to the Vrindavan Heritage City project, aimed at promoting religious tourism and planned urban development.