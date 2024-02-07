Indraprastha College for Women celebrates 100 yrs

Indraprastha College for Women commemorated its centenary with a ceremony attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Established in 1904 as ‘Indraprastha Putri Pathshala’, the college holds the distinction of being the first women’s college of the University of Delhi.

The event saw the participation of dignitaries including Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, Vice Chancellor of the University of Delhi, Prof Yogesh Singh, and Chairman of the College, Alok B Shriram.

In his address, the Vice President acknowledged the institution’s significant contributions to education and societal progress over the past century. He extended an invitation to witness the transformation at the new building of the Indian Parliament.

Reflecting on the milestone, Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh praised the college’s role in enhancing academic excellence within the university.

Chairman Alok B Shriram highlighted the historical significance of Indraprastha College as the first girls’ college in Delhi University.

Principal Prof Poonam Kumria shared insights into the college’s commitment to women’s empowerment through initiatives like the W-20 Seminar titled “Narayani Namoh Stute.”

The centenary celebrations featured cultural performances and expressions of gratitude, underscoring the institution’s resilience amidst various transformations.