India’s security edge on display: Defence, Police tech steal the spotlight at IITF 2025

New Delhi: The 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025, underway at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, is showcasing a powerful array of defence and law-enforcement technologies underlining India’s growing self-reliance and innovation in security systems.

At the heart of the exhibition is a dedicated pavilion by the Department of Defence Production (DDP), featuring advanced land systems, naval platforms, aerospace technologies, and emerging defence solutions. All 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), along with startups supported by the iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) programme, are participating. The pavilion aims not only to highlight technological capabilities but also to engage the public in India’s journey toward Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defence.

Among the most visually striking exhibits are models of combat aircraft, helicopters, missiles, drones, and naval vessels reflecting the country’s broad-spectrum manufacturing capacity. A showcase of firearms from sniper rifles to assault rifles, revolvers and carbines underscores the strides made in indigenous small-arms production. On the policing front, cutting-edge enforcement tools are gaining attention: thermal imagers, night-vision gear, forensic kits, and crime-scene investigation equipment highlight modernisation in the police space. The Delhi Police stall is particularly engaging for visitors: it features a voice-activated “Say Help” app, designed to raise alerts in emergencies, and interactive cybersecurity outreach including an educational “snakes and ladders” game on cyber threats.

Veteran police personnel at the fair noted how forensic science has evolved; analysis tools such as latent fingerprint kits, tyre-print, and explosive detection systems were displayed alongside a Forensic Science Laboratory van.

As trade fairs go, IITF 2025 is not just a marketplace for goods it’s a stage for India’s technological sovereignty in defence and security, inviting both industry stakeholders and the public to engage with the nation’s future of safety, power, and innovation.