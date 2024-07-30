India’s first sunken museum at Humayun’s Tomb site inaugurated

New Delhi: Country’s first sunken museum at the site of Humayun’s Tomb complex in Delhi, where the story of the Mughal emperor and lesser-known facets of his life comes alive, was inaugurated on Monday evening.



Humayun’s Tomb complex is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurated the new museum in the presence of Prince Rahim Aga Khan.

“Our cultural heritage is one of our greatest assets,” Shekhawat said in his address at the inauguration ceremony.

The inauguration coincided with the ongoing 46th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee (WHC) in New Delhi.

Several delegates of the WHC session, besides many scholars, architects and diplomats, among others, also attended the event.